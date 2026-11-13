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College football teams scrambling to find alternate travel plans after FAA lifts ground-stop order
By Austin NivisonRichard JohnsonBrandon Marcello,10 days ago
On Friday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stoppage for all departing flights due to "extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety." That announcement came as numerous college football programs were preparing to leave for road games across the country. After a lengthy halt to all air...
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