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Lexington-Richland 5 FFA earns top honors in veterinary science contest
By Submitted,10 days ago
Lexington-Richland 5 Future Farmers of America Chapter members earned top honors at the South Carolina FFA Veterinary Science Career Development Event at Piedmont Technical College’s Newberry Campus on Friday, Nov. 6. Thirty-three teams, composed of 135 individual competitors from around the state, participated in the event. The Lexington-Richland 5...