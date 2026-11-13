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New Italian Concept Sparrow Italia to Open in NYC’s Meatpacking District
9 days ago
International hospitality group Noble 33 will open Sparrow Italia on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 88 Ninth Avenue in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. The opening strengthens Noble 33’s presence in the neighborhood, joining the group’s acclaimed Mēdüzā Mediterrania just steps away, and marks the third Sparrow Italia location worldwide, following London and Miami. While the two restaurants have distinct identities and cuisines, both share Noble 33’s focus on food, design and hospitality.