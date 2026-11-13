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Next Level Brands to Debut Coastal-Inspired Drift Bar in Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida
9 days ago
Next Level Brands co-founders Jeff Gigante, Joseph Guggino and Andrew Wright are partnering with Michael Connor, president and CEO of Paradise Ventures, to open Drift Bar, a new open-air cocktail bar at Sundial in downtown St. Petersburg. Paradise Ventures and Ally Capital Group, led by Wright, jointly own the shopping and dining complex.