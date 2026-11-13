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The Dam Bar to Bring Pizza, Cocktails, and Live Music to Park City, Utah
10 days ago
The Dam Bar, a new full-service restaurant and bar from Four Corners, is scheduled to open in December 2026 at The Mason, across from Deer Valley East Village and next to Jordanelle Reservoir. Designed as a community gathering place, The Dam Bar will offer year-round dining and a welcoming neighborhood-bar atmosphere in Park City’s fastest-growing area. The menu will feature pizza, cocktails, casual fare, live music, and après in a comfortable setting for Jordanelle-area residents, Park City and Heber Valley locals, second homeowners, and visitors.