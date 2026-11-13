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Glen-Ella or Serenbe? Two Georgia Inn Weekends Compared
By NAS Weekend Desk,10 days ago
Two Georgia inns can promise a quiet weekend and still produce very different trips. Glen-Ella Springs Inn, near Clarkesville, is a small mountain property built around 16 guest rooms, a meadow and an evening restaurant. The Inn at Serenbe, in Chattahoochee Hills, spreads rooms, cottages and larger homes across a farm setting with trails and activities.