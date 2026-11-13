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HS Football: CWB Rolls to Second Straight Sectional Crown
10 days ago
A stifling defense has helped carry Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Brocton through this year's Section VI football playoffs. Entering Friday's Class C championship game against Barker/Roy-Hart, the Eagles had given up just six combined points in wins over Springville and Falconer-Cassadaga Valley-Maple Grove. In a game broadcast on WDOE, the Eagles continued their defensive dominance and supplemented that with a powerful ground attack as they blew out the Bulls 33-6 at the University at Buffalo's Broadview Stadium to bring home a Section VI title for the second year in a row.
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