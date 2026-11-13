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Update: FAA lifts nationwide ground stop, cites aging system problem
By Monica Stout,10 days ago
JACKSON, Wyo. — Air travel across the United States halted on Friday afternoon when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop around 2 p.m. mountain time, disrupting flights across the country, including at Jackson Hole Airport (JAC). National news outlets reported that the ground stop has been lifted as of 6:45 p.m.