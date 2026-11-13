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University surprises first admitted students at their high schools
10 days ago
Sometimes, the best-kept secrets are the ones that simmer with anticipation, waiting to burst with the promise and dreams of tomorrow. For Fairfield Ludlowe High School senior Annabella Scartozzi and Sheehan High School seniors Trenton Morgillo and Gus Kosche, those secrets were finally revealed Friday after Quinnipiac admitted all three as its first members of the new undergraduate class beginning in Fall 2027.