undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Friday PM Forecast: Big chill arrives overnight, cool weekend ahead
By Meteorologist Balin Rogers,10 days ago
The coldest air since last March will arrive overnight, with some reaching into the 30s. Overall, the weekend will be cool, with highs not leaving the 60s. Tonight & Tomorrow: A chilly night is ahead, with many reaching into the 30s by the early morning hours. Frost will be a distinct possibility, especially north of I-12. If you live in those areas, and have sensitive plants, it will be a good idea to cover them or bring them inside. Sunshine will dominate for most of Saturday, but it will overall feel cool, with highs topping out in the mid-60s. This means that you can comfortably wear layers all day long.
1