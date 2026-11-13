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EMC Donates $5K To Sheriff’s Office
By The Paper,7 days ago
Mildred Winkles and Coweta-Fayette EMC for their incredibly generous $5,000 donation to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office!. These funds will go directly toward supporting the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, helping provide a safe, loving home and brighter future for children in need across our state. We are deeply grateful for community partners like Mildred and Coweta-Fayette EMC who consistently step up to invest in our youth and make a lasting difference right here at home.