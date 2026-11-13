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Case against Huntsville man in Mississippi police station fire transferred
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff,10 days ago
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WAFF) - The federal case against a Huntsville man accused of setting fire to a Mississippi police station has been transferred to Mississippi. Garrick Rawls is charged with maliciously damaging or attempting to damage a building by fire or explosive. A federal complaint accuses him of setting fire to the Senatobia police station earlier this month.
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