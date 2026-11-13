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Random Guy Noticing Stuff: Can You Imagine?
By Gary M. Stewart,10 days ago
I am seated on a long wooden deck overlooking a placid Pacific Ocean. It spreads endlessly, sounding at the rhythmic speckled white stripe where it meets the golden sand, wading into shallow sage green, blending into aqua, then gradually deepening out to the straight line horizon of scrub jay blue, touching the low sky of eggshell white. It is a breathtaking, beautiful thing.