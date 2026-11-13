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Latest God of War Game Gets Surprise PS4 Launch, Release Date Set
By Rahul Majumdar,9 days ago
PlayStation is bringing the latest God of War game to PS4, expanding its availability months after its PS5 release. The latest game from Santa Monica Studio and Mega Cat Studios, God of War Sons of Sparta, will arrive on the PS4 on November 16, 2026. It marks the second God of War game to be released on the PS4 after the PS5 was launched six years ago.