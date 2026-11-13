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Gov. Evers Grants Commutations to 14 Wisconsin Prisoners, Including Several Serving Life Sentences
10 days ago
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has granted commutations to 14 people serving prison sentences in Wisconsin, including several individuals convicted of homicide who were sentenced to life in prison for crimes committed as juveniles. The grants mark the first time a Wisconsin governor has issued commutations since the Tommy Thompson administration, following the reinstatement of the state's commutations process earlier this year, according to a press release from Governor Tony Evers.