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Breakers Beat Lancaster 45-30 in Playoff Opener
By LB Indy Staff,10 days ago
The Laguna Beach High School Breakers entered the 2026 CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs looking to rewrite the narrative of a challenging regular season, and they did exactly that with a resounding 45-30 victory over the Lancaster Eagles on Friday, Nov. 6. Entering the opening-round matchup on a four-game losing streak—including a 35-14 road loss to Huntington Beach to close out their Delta League schedule—the Breakers found their offensive rhythm at the perfect moment.