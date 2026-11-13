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WWE SmackDown preview: John Cena, championship match, and a match originally scheduled for Crown Jewel are advertised for tonight’s show
10 days ago
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. -New WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton appears. -Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki for the WWE Tag Team Titles. -Gunther vs. Finn Balor. -Women’s U.S. Champion Jacy Jayne vs. Charlotte Flair in a...