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11/13 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Barnett and Powell on Gunther declining to appear at WWE Crown Jewel, Bronson Reed’s injuries, CM Punk reportedly training to take Shawn Michaels’ NXT position, AEW Full Gear predictions
10 days ago
Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly and discuss Gunther declining to appear at WWE Crown Jewel, Bronson Reed’s injuries, CM Punk reportedly training to take Shawn Michaels’ NXT position, AEW Full Gear predictions, and more (110:29)…. If you are not a subscriber, click here to...