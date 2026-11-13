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MAGIC: THE GATHERING Netflix Animated Series PLANESWALKER Reveals Sneak Peek Video and 2027 Release Date
By Joey Paur,11 days ago
Netflix is finally pulling back the curtain on Planeswalker, its long-in-development animated series based on Magic: The Gathering, and we've got our first look at the fantasy adventure with a sneak peek video, and confirmation that the series will premiere in 2027. The sneak peek invites fans into the massive...