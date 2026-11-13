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Donovan Mitchell Defends Cavaliers, Reaffirms His Commitment After Multiple Playoff Losses
By Nico Martinez,11 days ago
Since 2022, star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been the main attraction in Cleveland, leading them to prominence in the Eastern Conference. Despite his best efforts, however, the Cavaliers have yet to live up to their potential, peaking in last season's Western Semi-Finals before being swept by the Knicks in the very next round.