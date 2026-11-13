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Ingram-Pye Elementary hosts first multiplication bee for third graders
By Gena Tripp,10 days ago
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Third graders at Ingram-Pye Elementary School are putting their math skills to the test in a new academic competition. The school hosted its inaugural Multiplication Bee Friday, focusing on multiplication facts, problem-solving and mathematical thinking. Principal Betty Anderson says third grade is an important time...