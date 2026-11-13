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EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW (2026): Louisville at North Carolina
By Justin Krueger,8 days ago
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET (Saturday) No. 17 Louisville had a massive day on offense, led by Lamar Jackson’s 525 total yards (including 393 passing and 132 rushing), and accounted for six touchdowns (three passing & rushing apiece). Malik Williams added 132 rushing yards on the ground, and Jaylen Smith led the team with nine catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns, as the Cardinals outlasted the Tar Heels 47-35.