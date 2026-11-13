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New apartment building breaks ground at former Ballston Holiday Inn site
By Dan Egitto,9 days ago
A 420-unit development project broke ground yesterday (Thursday) at the site of a former Holiday Inn and office building near Ballston. The Holiday Inn, which closed in the spring, has been completely demolished to make way for a seven-story multifamily building with 420 units and around 380 parking spaces. That’s the first phase of a project that will also include a for-sale residential component with townhouses.
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