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The new digital frontier for healthcare’s most resilient communication tool: The fax
10 days ago
The electronic health record was supposed to end the era of lost documentation. Hospitals adopted digital systems by the thousands, and the federal government spent more than a decade pushing patient records online. Yet fax remains one of the most resilient communication channels in American healthcare, and for good reason: It reaches the small and rural facilities that other systems might not have fully connected. Even as digital exchange expands, hospital reliance on secure fax transmission persists.
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