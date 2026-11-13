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Arizona softball fall notebook: On Kez Lucas hitting dingers, defensive versatility, possible comebacks, and more
By Kim Doss,10 days ago
The Arizona Wildcats wrapped up fall ball Friday morning with a 15-2 win over UNLV. Head coach Caitlin Lowe got to see what she has for the spring, but things could change between mid-November and early February. What did the staff and players learn in their four intrasquad scrimmages and five games against other programs?