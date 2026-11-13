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Dakota Resource Council Concerns About Blackhawk Farms Permit
By Steve Urness,10 days ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Barnes County area residents have petitioned the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for a public meeting and an extension on the 30 day comment period for the Blackhawk Farms permit. Approximately 30 people gathered Sunday, November 8 to discuss the proposed 8461 head hog barn in Grand Prairie Township at a meeting organized by the Dakota Resource Council (DRC). Volunteers from the group in 48 hours collected 115 signatures which were delivered electronically and in person on Thursday, November 12 by DRC organizer Mike Graalum.