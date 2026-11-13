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‘Kindergarten Cop’ child star Christian Cousins dead at 43
By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News,11 days ago
Child actor Christian Cousins, who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 action comedy “Kindergarten Cop,” has died, his family said. He was 43 years old. Cousins “had been very sick with liver disease” before he died on Oct. 20, his half-brother Jonas Roeser wrote in an Instagram post, which also included a series of photos of the late child actor. He remembered Cousins as “a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams” before reflecting on their relationship.