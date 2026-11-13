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1 more released from hospital after Bloomington mass shooting; police report 'significant progress'
By WGLT,10 days ago
Bloomington Police say they have made ‘significant progress’ as they investigate the mass shooting that happened near Illinois Wesleyan University on Halloween weekend. The department said only one of the nine victims in shooting remains hospitalized. They are in stable condition, according to BPD spokesperson Bryce Janssen. The...
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