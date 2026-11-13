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Clark County commissioners certify 2026 General Election results
By News 3 Staff,10 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County commissioners unanimously voted Friday to certify the county’s 2026 General Election results, county officials said. The vote followed the Nov. 3 election. The county will send its certified results to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office. The commission’s agenda listed canvassing the election returns and directing the Registrar of Voters to submit an abstract of the votes to the state.