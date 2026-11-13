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Avril Lavigne welcomes baby girl with mystery partner
By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News,11 days ago
Avril Lavigne has announced the birth of her first child. The “Sk8r Boi” singer revealed on Instagram that she recently welcomed a baby girl with her partner, who she has not identified. The post, shared on Friday, included a series of black and white images, the first a close-up of Lavigne holding her infant daughter’s hand. The next shows the punk rocker cuddling the newborn, holding her close to her chest, while the last features three sets of checkered Vans on a skateboard — two pairs for adults and a third for a baby.