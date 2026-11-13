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Huntington Park cafe collabs with local businesses amidst ICE raids
By Katherine Lucero,10 days ago
Cruzita’s Deli and Cafe is situated in the heart of Huntington Park. Celina Cruz is often seen working front and center, alongside her mother, Maricruz, who fixes people’s orders. Not only do they serve iced coffees and deli sandwiches, according to Celina, they provide a third space for those who feel unwelcome by the current ICE raids.
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