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Bullet V to Make Debut Against Texas Tech
By Marshall Scott,10 days ago
Support PFB with a PFB+ membership — $8 a month or $50 for a year. A rookie will have to step up in a big moment under the bright lights. Bullet V is set to make its debut on Saturday against Texas Tech after Bullet IV underwent an emergency procedure after a brief illness. OSU announced the news Friday, with the good news being Bullet IV is doing well and will return to duty next fall.
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