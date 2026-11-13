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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop; Asheville Regional Airport remains operational
By Ruby Annas,10 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Federal Aviation Administration said airplane departures can resume after the agency lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday caused by communications problems. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety" for hours today. In...
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