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Built to Honor: Josh Allison’s 1949 Panhead for Oscar Mike
10 days ago
A motorcycle can stop you with its stance, its paint, or the way the builder made every line work. Josh Allison’s 1949 Panhead gives you another reason to stay and look. Built at American Metal Customs for the Oscar Mike Foundation, it carries a tribute to wounded veterans in the details of the machine itself. In this Outta Focus feature from Mama Tried, Josh walks us through the choices that made it one of his most meaningful builds.