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OSU sweeps individual regional titles, sends both teams to NCAA Championships
By Weston Wertzberger, Sports Editor,10 days ago
Oklahoma State swept the individual titles at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships on Friday at the Iowa State Cross Country Course in Ames, Iowa, with the Cowboys and Cowgirls punching their tickets to nationals. Billah Jepkirui won the NCAA Midwest Regional title in the women’s 6K in 19:18.9, claiming her...