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Samet Yigitoglu and the Frontcourt Willed Indiana to a 90-66 Victory vs. Tennessee Tech
9 days ago
Indiana captured its fourth straight win of the season, defeating Tennessee Tech 90-66 at Assembly Hall. This win, however, had new stars who kept the game under control. Heading into this season, the frontcourt of 7'2" SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu and 7'0" Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell made headlines on this new roster. This is especially true, given the issues this program has faced in recent years regarding the big men. Even so, in exhibition play and during the regular season up until the Tennessee Tech game, the backcourt core has willed the Hoosiers to victory.