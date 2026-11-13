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How the Supreme Court helped elect Scott Colom
By Jordan Rubin,10 days ago
Welcome back, Deadline: Legal newsletter readers. When the Supreme Court decided Louisiana v. Callais in April, Justice Elena Kagan said in dissent that the case marked the “latest chapter in the majority’s now-completed demolition of the Voting Rights Act.” The ruling bolstered Republican efforts to reshape electoral maps in their quest to further cement political power.