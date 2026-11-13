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SENTINEL MUSE: Deck out for Daku Con in Aurora this weekend
By THE SENTINEL,11 days ago
AURORA | Get your geek on and get it to Aurora. Colorado’s premier 18+ geek and pop culture convention brings a unique, adult-focused weekend celebration of anime, gaming, comic arts, and costuming to Aurora. Features include expansive artist alleys showcasing local graphic illustrators, guest voice actor panels, tabletop gaming tournaments, live performance art, and creative cosplay competitions in a relaxed convention setting. Too shy to handle that much bawdy nerd fun and weird? Scroll down for something just as fun but tamer.