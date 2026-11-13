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In other Air Related Happenings – Check out this Beautiful Hawk Taking Out an Absolute Unit of a Rat
By Prince Of Petworth,10 days ago
Thanks to Victoria for this great shot of a hawk doing the Lord’s work in Dupont Circle. If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted them to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.