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Paducah man arrested after firearms intercepted in package mailed to California
By Sasha Moore,11 days ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces multiple firearm charges after investigators intercepted a package containing two guns that was being shipped to California. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old James Climpson was arrested following an investigation involving suspected drug trafficking and illegal firearm shipments between Kentucky and California.
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