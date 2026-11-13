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Pope Leo XIV Ends Argentina Trip With Luján Mass, Prison Visit and Call for Unity
By Richard M. Sullivan,10 days ago
Basilica of Our Lady of Luján — Site of Concluding Outdoor Mass. Pope Leo XIV closed out his visit to Argentina on Wednesday with an outdoor Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Luján, capping four days that also took him inside the walls of a Buenos Aires prison, where he told inmates their time behind bars could become a chance to start over. The Mass marked the end of the first papal visit to Argentina in nearly four decades, and it closed with the pope urging the country to pursue forgiveness, reconciliation, charity and solidarity.