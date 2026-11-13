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Western N.Y. behavioral health center offers 24/7 care, even on holidays
By Jaurdyn Johnson,11 days ago
BestSelf opened its 24/7 BestResponse Crisis Intensive Stabilization Center in January 2026 and has been serving the Western New York community since then. The center offers 24/7 mental health counseling, medication management and crisis services for those experiencing symptoms of mental health crises. "There has never been something like this...
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