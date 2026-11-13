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Paducah man arrested after firearms intercepted in shipment to California
10 days ago
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah man on multiple charges after firearms were intercepted in a shipment to California. Last July, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into suspected methamphetamine trafficking and illegal firearms. On Tuesday, detectives working in conjunction with a...