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2026 Nissan Sentra review: Why I’d Start With the SV
By Nik Miles,11 days ago
2026 Nissan Sentra review: The SV makes the strongest value case, with useful cabin upgrades, clear compromises and prices worth comparing. The most interesting Sentra option costs $770. That is the step from S to SV, and it buys a more useful set of everyday conveniences without sending the price into a different shopping category. This 2026 Nissan Sentra review examines the buying case using verified specifications and safety results; no documented firsthand drive was supplied.