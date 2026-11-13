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FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports; SLC Int’l Airport confirms order received
By Gephardt Daily Staff,10 days ago
UNITED STATES, Nov. 13, 2026 (Gephardt Daily) — The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday issued a ground stop for all airports in the United States. The order follows reports of communication problems affecting multiple air traffic control centers, according to reports. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirmed the ground...