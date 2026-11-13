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Attempted hijacking renews calls for planes to have secondary cockpit barriers
By The Center Square,8 days ago
Twenty-five years after 9/11, most commercial airlines haven’t installed secondary cockpit barriers as an added measure of security. Airline security experts argue it’s needed when federal immigration and national security policies fail. A Honduran man stands accused of threatening to blow up a New Orleans-bound passenger plane Monday...