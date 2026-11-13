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How Do You Fit a Flatbed?
By Bob Neubauer,7 days ago
Every in-plant wants a flatbed wide-format printer. Not everyone has enough space. We asked several in-plants how they found room to fulfill their flatbed fantasies. Flatbed wide-format printers are hot. In our 2026 “In-plant Capabilities, Performance, and Expansion” report, flatbed wide-format printing showed the largest growth of any in-plant service, jumping from 29% of in-plants that provided it in 2024 to 45% today.