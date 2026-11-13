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CLUB MUDDY: Jennifer Stickler, Quincy Museum
9 days ago
The Muddy Buddies are back on Club Muddy, sponsored by The Liquor Booth, and we’re celebrating the newly coined “Bo G!”. This week, we’re getting to know Jennifer Stickler, Executive Director of the Quincy Museum. A tough, positive and determined gal, Jennifer shares what it was like growing up in Quincy, the experiences that shaped her along the way and how she landed in the position she’s in today.