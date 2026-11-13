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MUDDY RIVER MORNINGS: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13
7 days ago
It’s Friday the 13th, and we’re kicking off the weekend with a little superstition, sparkle and fun on Muddy River Mornings, driven by Hesse Auto Agency. We’re sipping on the Superstitious drink from Krazy Cakes Café, showing off some sparkles and gems, and finding plenty of reasons to celebrate with Friday the 13th and our National Day fun. Plus, we’re taking a look at the week’s top stories, including the selection of Quincy’s new chief of police. We’ll also catch up on local sports, brought to you by Niemann’s, and check the forecast with Farm & Home and the How’s the Weather App. Don’t miss your chance to predict the season’s first snowfall amount for an opportunity to win a Farm & Home gift card. Catch all the fun, headlines and local happenings as we wrap up the week on Muddy River Mornings!