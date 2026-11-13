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Finger Lime Field Day Presents New Findings
7 days ago
The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Citrus Research and Education Center recently hosted its annual Finger Lime Field Day at the Plant Science Research and Education Unit in Citra. The event, led by citrus breeder Manjul Dutt, brought together researchers, growers and industry stakeholders to explore the growing potential of finger limes in Florida. Often called “citrus caviar” for their bead-like juice vesicles, finger limes are attracting attention not only as a high-value specialty crop but also for their tolerance to huanglongbing (HLB).